Student leader beaten up by constable, alleges JNUSU

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 1:11 am
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Monday alleged that that a woman constable of the Delhi Police assaulted its vice-president at Tughlak Road police station.
The JNUSU claimed that the VP, Simone Zoya Khan, was part of a group of students who were protesting the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl near Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan.
Additional CP (New Delhi) B K Singh, however, said the JNUSU statement was concocted, malicious.
