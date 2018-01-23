Student leader beaten up by constable, alleges JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Monday alleged that that a woman constable of the Delhi Police assaulted its vice-president at Tughlak Road police station.

The JNUSU claimed that the VP, Simone Zoya Khan, was part of a group of students who were protesting the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl near Jammu and Kashmir Bhawan.

Additional CP (New Delhi) B K Singh, however, said the JNUSU statement was concocted, malicious.

