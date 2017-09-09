Student killed at Ryan International School: ‘They cut my poor boy… never thought I will see him like this’

Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. (PTI Photo) Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. (PTI Photo)

It took a lot of convincing to get Pradyuman out of bed on Friday morning. After going through the rigorous morning routine, including breakfast and packing school bags of his children, Vinod Chand Thakur finally managed to drop his son and elder daughter, Vidhi, outside the gates of Ryan International School. “He waved at me and I waved back,” said Vinod. Fifteen minutes later, he received frantic calls from his wife, and half an hour later, Vinod saw his son’s body at Artemis hospital.

“They cut my poor boy. The doctors told me the killer stabbed him twice. There was a big scar starting from his ear to the throat. His ear had been cut, and two flaps of skin exposed the insides of his throat. I never thought I would see my son in such a condition,” Vinod said as he broke into a loud wail, which he muffled.

His relatives surrounded him inside the waiting room of the Gurgaon police commissioner’s office. Vinod had not received the body from the mortuary as he did not want his wife and daughter to bear the shock on their own, and waited for his mother to arrive from Patna first.

Angry protesters tried to convince Vinod not to claim the body and stage a protest outside Ryan International School till the accused was arrested, but Vinod politely declined.

“I know the best criminal lawyer in town. It will be a tough fight between you and the school. Get him involved,” Mahavir Mishra, one of Vinod’s colleagues, suggested, as Vinod quietly nodded.

One of his colleague conjectured that the boy was sexually assaulted, which prompted Vinod to pull at his hair and clench his teeth. Several people reprimanded the colleague for making the insensitive comment, and Vinod regained his composure.

“My son had told me that the bus conductor would use the bathrooms. Does the school not take into account this kind of gross misconduct? The bigger culprits are the school authorities who mint money like an industry,” Vinod said.

School authorities have maintained they take security of their students with the utmost seriousness.

“There are many times when we undertake surprise checks. This was an unfortunate incident and we are cooperating with the police. We want the culprits to be brought to justice,” said Neerja Batra, the school head.

After several hours of discussions and heated exchanges with the police at the commissioner’s office, protesters decided to return to the school, while a weeping Vinod sat inside a car, which departed for his house.

