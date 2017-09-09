Student killed at Ryan International School: Fear grips parents, many say they want to withdraw kids from school

Several parents said they wanted to withdraw their wards from the school as they feared for their safety. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar) Several parents said they wanted to withdraw their wards from the school as they feared for their safety. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)

Shajumon Philip had left for office when he got to know about Pradyuman’s death. He immediately turned his car around and rushed to the school to get his daughter, who studies in the same school. When he reached, he found several children being rushed out by their parents. “There was a lot of confusion. Later I found out that someone had smuggled in a knife and killed the boy,” Philip said.

After Pradyuman’s death was made public, several parents gathered at the school gate and said they wanted to withdraw their wards from the school as they feared for their safety.

“How did someone take a knife inside the school? At the Vasant Kunj branch, a boy had drowned inside a water tank. There is no security inside,” alleged Abhilash Saxena, whose son studies in Class VII.

As news of Pradyuman’s death spread, agitated parents protested against the school authorities for the alleged lax security, and also vandalised the school property. Police briefly detained five parents and later released them.

Many parents also gathered at the Gurgaon police commissioner’s office. “We have heard of so many disturbing incidents. Senior students have been involved in hooliganism and school authorities have not taken any action. What happens inside the school in those eight hours is beyond my control,” said Anjana, the mother of three children, two of whom study at the school.

However, some parents advocated a more measured approach.

“What has happened is unfortunate and the school is responsible for the security. But I have already paid the fees at the school and cannot afford to withdraw my son. I will wait till the final exams and if my child does not feel secure, I may change his school,” said Vishal Gaur, a parent.

