Student goes missing from JNU campus

His family has told police that he was last seen exiting the JNU east gate on Monday around 12.30 pm, according to the CCTV footage provided to them by the university. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File) His family has told police that he was last seen exiting the JNU east gate on Monday around 12.30 pm, according to the CCTV footage provided to them by the university. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

A 26-year-old PhD student of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has gone missing from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Mukul Jain, enrolled in IGNOU’s Life Sciences course, has been missing since January 8.

His family has told police that he was last seen exiting the JNU east gate on Monday around 12.30 pm, according to the CCTV footage provided to them by the university.

Director of the Research Unit at IGNOU, Kaustuva Barik, said, “Jain is a PhD student registered with IGNOU. He had a guide in IGNOU and a co-guide in JNU. I was told by his supervisor that the student was working at the lab in JNU.”

A missing report was registered on the evening of January 8. “We have spoken to the family of the missing student but they have not been able to provide much information,” said DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App