Student ‘falls’ from Gurgaon school terrace, injured

Children and teachers at Gurgaon’s CD Senior Secondary School received a shock on Tuesday morning when a 15-year-old student was found moaning in pain, after he allegedly fell from the second floor terrace of the school building. A case is yet to be registered regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether the student jumped off the building or slipped and fell.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 am on Tuesday morning, soon after the morning assembly. The teenager studies in Class IX, and is a resident of Islampur village. “Nobody seems to have seen the child fall. He was discovered only after the fall, moaning in pain. He became unconscious soon after,” said Rajender Kumar, Station House Officer, Badshahpur police station.

The student was rushed to a “small private hospital” from where he was referred to Medanta — The Medicity, said police. “He sustained head injuries and had to undergo an operation. He is recovering, but is not in a condition to give a statement yet. No complaint has been submitted by either the school or the parents till now,” said Kumar, adding, “We will conduct investigations if and when a case is registered.”

Sources from the school, however, claimed the teenager was upset with his parents because they had refused to buy him a motorcycle. Police, however, refused to confirm this.

