Student commits suicide over Board results: Outside one mortuary, shock and heartbreak

An officer in law enforcement, the father was well versed with medico-legal cases, but could never imagine his daughter, who studied at Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, would end her life. An officer in law enforcement, the father was well versed with medico-legal cases, but could never imagine his daughter, who studied at Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, would end her life.

He reached, before anyone else, to pick up his daughter one last time. At 10 am, outside the mortuary at Safdarjung Hospital, bereaved families sat quietly, waiting for post-mortems to be concluded. Among them was the father of a 15-year-old girl, who had committed suicide after the results were declared.

An officer in law enforcement, the father was well versed with medico-legal cases, but could never imagine his daughter, who studied at Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, would end her life.

ALSO READ | Day after suicide over Class X result, many unanswered questions

Around 11 am, the post-mortem began. Her father stood outside the mortuary with a relative. Nearby was another family from Aligarh waiting for the release of a 19-year-old’s body. He had also killed himself — by consuming poison. But, his brother said, “He was troubled. We are all heartbroken, but not surprised.”

The girl’s grieving father, though, had no such inkling. “He kept on saying he couldn’t understand how suddenly it had all happened,” said a medical officer at the mortuary.

A little before 1 pm, the father entered the mortuary to receive her body. She would later be cremated at privately owned grounds at Vasant Kunj. As he entered with a white shroud in his hands, a hearse waited — its engine running to ensure the freezer remained on — to take the father and daughter away, one last time.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App