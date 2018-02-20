Student attacked ‘over caste’: DU teachers demand inquiry

Calling the attack on a first-year student of Dyal Singh College “prima facie a case of caste violence”, teachers and students of other colleges Monday demanded a “time-bound inquiry into instances of caste abuses and violence against Asish Beniwal”. However, college principal K K Sharma said he cannot do anything as the accused students are not from the college. “This is a police matter now. The student had never complained to the college,” he said.

