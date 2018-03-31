Student ‘assaulted’ in Noida’s Sharda University, FIR against top management

According to the complaint, the incident took place at Sharda University on March 27. (Representational photo) According to the complaint, the incident took place at Sharda University on March 27. (Representational photo)

The top management and unidentified guards of Sharda University in Greater Noida were booked under charges of criminal intimidation and assault by an engineering student after a video showing a student being lifted and thrown out of the varsity premises surfaced. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of an engineering student who hails from Saudi Arabia, Friday, police said.

“We saw the video that was being circulated on social media and since yesterday, we had been trying to get in touch with the student. We managed to speak to him today and he has filed a complaint at Knowledge Park police station following which an FIR has been registered. The student said he was carrying cigarettes which are not permitted inside the university’s campus but he was not smoking,” said Ajay Pal Sharma, SSP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the complaint, the incident took place at Sharda University on March 27. “The complainant, a third year engineering student, who is from Saudi Arabia, said that the action had been taken on the directions of the university’s management. After receiving the complaint, an FIR against the Chairman, Vice-Chairman and 7-8 unidentified guards was lodged under IPC sections 323, 352 and 506 was lodged today,” said Surender Singh Bhati, SHO, Knowledge Park police station.

Seven security personnel, including five guards, who had been hired through a private agency, were suspended by Sharda University after the 50-minute video came to light, said the varsity’s spokesperson.

“A committee has been set up to further investigate the matter under the University Chief Proctor,” said Najib Hamisu Umat, a PhD student at the university.

