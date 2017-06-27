Student alleges sodomy by classmate at school, both sons of embassy officials

The matter came to light on June 22. (Representational image) The matter came to light on June 22. (Representational image)

A Class V student at a prominent school in Anand Niketan was allegedly sodomised by his classmate at school, police have said. The fathers of both boys are posted as senior officers with separate embassies in the capital, police said.

A case under sections of unnatural sex has been registered at South Campus police station, but no arrest has been made so far.

The matter came to light on June 22, when an official at the Embassy of Philippines approached South Campus police station and lodged a complaint alleging that his son was sexually assaulted by his classmate.

He said he had noticed that despite having summer vacations, his son was stressed. “When he asked his son what had happened, the boy broke down and recounted the alleged assault,” a police officer said.

His father also told police that the accused threatened his son not to tell anyone.

According to police, investigators found that the accused is the son of an officer posted at the Embassy of Angola and enjoys diplomatic immunity Police also said that on Saturday, the family of the accused attempted to lodge an FIR stating that their son had, in fact, been sexually assaulted by the alleged victim.

But when medical examination did not back the allegation, police refused to lodge an FIR, and only accepted a written complaint Police sources said the school administration has expelled the accused student following an internal probe. School authorities confirmed that the boy had been expelled.

