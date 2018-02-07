Student alleges sexual assault by DU teacher, hands over CD to V-C

This sexual harassment complaint comes days after another teacher was booked for sexual harassment in a North Campus college. (File/Representational) This sexual harassment complaint comes days after another teacher was booked for sexual harassment in a North Campus college. (File/Representational)

A student of a Delhi University college in west Delhi has filed a complaint with Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi alleging sexual harassment by a teacher of the college. In a letter written to Tyagi on Tuesday, the woman student has said that she is in “mental trauma” and alleged that she is being threatened.

The complaint states, “I would draw your kind attention towards the terrifying incident at the college where a teacher has crossed all limits of teacher-student relationship and sent lewd messages which aren’t quotable and made calls at inappropriate time.”

This sexual harassment complaint comes days after another teacher was booked for sexual harassment in a North Campus college.

In the fresh complaint, the student alleged that she tried to confront him when he allegedly sought sexual favours. “I lost my temper and confronted him in the classroom, where he accepted all the allegations and texts, and begged me,” said the letter. She also attached video evidence in a CD and submitted the same to the university.

The teacher, who has been named in the complaint, could not be reached for comment on the matter.

She also alleged that she has decided to come out and complain since she is being constantly threatened by the college administration. Describing herself as a sportsperson, she said she fears that this incident will put her career at stake.

There has been no police complaint so far, and a complaint has been filed only with the university. “I am being threatened that I shall be suspended and a case will be filed against me,” added the letter, which was also submitted to the university Proctor.

The officiating principal of the college said that the student has not put in a complaint with the college.

“It was through the press that I came to know of this. As per UGC norms, the matter was sent to the Internal Complaints Committee of the college and they are probing the matter,” she said.

Student organisations threatened to launch a protest and demanded action against the professor. Students’ group Pinjra Tod, which has been fighting for women’s right, will hold a protest at the Arts Faculty on Wednesday.

