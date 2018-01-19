Student abducted, raped in moving car in Gurgaon, one held

The accused in police custody, Thursday. Police said the two accused, who the woman knew from before, took turns to rape her on Monday. Express The accused in police custody, Thursday. Police said the two accused, who the woman knew from before, took turns to rape her on Monday. Express

Gurgaon Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly abducting and gangraping a college student in Gurgaon on Monday morning. A case regarding the matter was registered on Thursday morning and the accused was arrested later in the day. According to police, the incident took place in Gurgaon district’s Farrukhnagar area around 10 am, when the woman, a second-year BA student, was on her way to a private college in the area. Police said she was abducted from outside the institution and that she has alleged that she was forced into a car by two men, who then drove the vehicle around while taking turns raping her.

When they finally released her at an isolated spot two hours later, the two accused, the woman has alleged, threatened to kill her if she confided in anyone about the incident. It was only four days later, on Thursday morning, that she told her parents about her ordeal. According to sources, the woman knew the two men from before — a fact that has helped in speeding up the investigation.

“A case had been registered regarding the incident on Thursday at the Farrukhnagar police station. One accused, Pawan, has been arrested. Further investigations are being conducted and we expect to nab the second accused soon,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police. Police said that they had stripped the girl off her clothes when they allowed her to get off their vehicle, and it was only after a lot of begging that they returned her garments before letting her go.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App