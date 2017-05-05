Stuck between departments, project to house 5,000 cops fails to take off

One of the unauthorised colonies in Burari where Delhi Police personnel live. Alok Singh One of the unauthorised colonies in Burari where Delhi Police personnel live. Alok Singh

Stuck between permissions from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the National Green Tribunal and financial sanctions, Delhi Police’s Dheerpur Housing Project — aimed at providing accommodation for 5,000 personnel — has failed to take off.

The project — which was started under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in 2012 with Punj Lloyd for the construction of type II, III and IV houses at Dheerpur in north Delhi’s Burari — has already overshot its 2015 completion target.

Special Commissioner of Police (Headquarter) TN Mohan said a notice has been sent to the company asking for the status of the project. Highly-placed sources told The Indian Express that if the company does not give a satisfactory reply, the project might even be scrapped.

Acknowledging the problems, a Punj Lloyd spokesperson said, “Punj Lloyd, through its special purpose vehicle, executed a concession agreement with Delhi Police for the development of an integrated housing scheme for the force. As part of the agreement, the company completed the process of raising funds from the banks, twice, within the stipulated time. But the project could not be started due to issues related to land use. At least 19 acres of land was supposed to be left for a ‘mandatory green’ region. DDA took more than 15 months for the ‘change in land use’. Thereafter, a Public Interest Litigation, challenging the environmental clearance and ‘change in land use’, was filed with the National Green Tribunal. Moreover, the building approval process took inordinate time. During this process, the sanctions received from the banks lapsed, and subsequently, owing to adverse infrastructure and the financial environment’ in the country, the financing of the project has not been renewed yet. We are in regular touch with the Delhi Police and hope the project will start soon.”

In this case, the Delhi Police had to pay the company for 12 years — one installment every six months — sources said. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 1,300 crore and the foundation stone for the project was laid by the then L-G Tejender Khanna in 2013, said sources. PPPs reduce financial, technical and operational risks for the government bodies, sources said.

For the 85,000-strong Delhi Police, there are only 14,800 houses in the national capital.

As per sources, the quarters at Dheerpur were supposed to be made for the constabulary, sub-inspectors, inspectors and ACP-rank officers. Police had also planned two schools inside the society.

