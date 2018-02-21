Stuck AAP advertisement, ration woes: Little clarity on reason for meeting

A screen grab of the ad. A screen grab of the ad.

Why was the midnight meeting, which sparked the tussle between the AAP government and bureaucrats, called at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night? The Delhi government claims that the meeting was to convey concerns on Fair Price Shops, while officials have claimed that it had to do with a “blocked ad” marking AAP’s three years in power.

Anshu Prakash, who was appointed as the Chief Secretary in December last year, alleged that he was called to the CM’s residence at midnight on the “issue of difficulty in releasing certain TV ad relating to completion of three years of current government in Delhi”. Here, Prakash said, he was later assaulted.

The ad featuring Kejriwal was not cleared earlier this month. In the ad, Kejriwal speaks into a camera and enlists the government’s achievements. The ad was supposed to be broadcast in the days preceding AAP government’s anniversary on February 14. The message spoke of “obstacles” that marked these years, while adding that “God supported us, kyunki jab aap sachai aur imaandari toh is brahmaand ki drishya aur adrishya saari shaktiya aapki madad karti hai” (When you walk on the path of truth and honesty, seen and unseen forces of the universe all assist you).”

While statements about electricity, water, etc, were sent to the departments concerned for clearance, the Directorate of Information & Publicity was unable to decide on which department to refer the “seen and unseen forces” phrase to, sources said. “The CM was told the ad was yet to be cleared by departments concerned. So he called a meeting at his residence,” said a CMO official.

The meeting, chaired by Kejriwal, started at 8.30 am on Monday and witnessed him asking why the ad was stuck. “Different departments said they had cleared it. But officials of the DIP singled out the line, citing ‘seen and unseen forces’, and told the CM that they weren’t sure which department had to clear that particular line.”

AAP, however, claimed that MLAs had gone to meet Kejriwal to discuss the issue of Fair Price Shops, where people were turning up with complaints of faulty machines, poor network connectivity and problems in fingerprint recognition. The chief secretary was called for the meeting to answer the questions that were raised, AAP claimed.

A government spokesperson said, “Right now, the situation — due to certain inherent problems in the mechanism that has been given to us by the Centre — is very problematic. Almost half of the people who should be getting food are not being able to avail it… because someone’s fingerprint doesn’t match doesn’t mean they will starve.”

