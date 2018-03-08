Struggle for rights: Why the protests are important for SSC aspirants

Continuing their protest against the alleged paper leak, SSC aspirants get their heads tonsured on Wednesday. (Praveen Khanna) Continuing their protest against the alleged paper leak, SSC aspirants get their heads tonsured on Wednesday. (Praveen Khanna)

OVER the last one week, the CGO complex on Lodhi Road — which houses the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office — has been a melting pot of sorts.

From BTech and BCom graduates, who have been writing the Multi-Task Staffing (MTS) exam to get jobs as peons in central government departments, to those for whom the SSC exams are a way to increase their social standing, aspirants from across the country gathered to protest against the alleged leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams conducted by SSC from February 17-22.

Belonging to different regions and castes, what united all of them is their aspiration to make life better and get a government job.

The Indian Express spoke to some of the aspirants to understand why thousands of protesters are up in arms

RADHA SONI, 23

Soni’s parents — who were strictly against her going to the national capital — are unaware that she has been protesting here for the past one week. She said she had to defy her parents and come to Delhi “to fight for her rights”.

A 2016-batch BTech graduate, Soni had written the MTS exam last year but did not get selected in the mains. She has also written the CGL for Grade B posts. But due to the alleged paper leak, she sat for the rescheduled exams on March 6 again.

“It was my father’s dream that I should get a sarkari naukri. That is why it was important for me to come here and fight for my rights,” she said. Her father is a farmer.

NEERAJ KUMAR, 24

Unlike most protesters, Kumar is yet to sit for an SSC exam. He said he joined the protest because he fears he will go through the same problems.

“I have just four years to clear any of the SSC exams, so I cannot be put through this trial and error. I have my first exam on March 27,” said Kumar, who studied BTech from a Bihar university.

He added that even though he has a BTech degree, only those who graduate from IITs get good jobs. “For me, getting a government job is important because it is a matter of respect. In our village, those who have a government job find it easier to get married as it comes with security and perks,” he said.

RAVINDRA KUMAR, 22

For Kumar, the Combined Graduate Level paper that he gave in February this year was his first attempt at cracking an SSC exam.

He said he has been in a state of shock ever since he heard of the paper leak.

“What is the point of us studying so much, and putting in so much effort, if seats are going to be sold in this corrupt fashion? My parents worked very hard so that I could study and get a high-paying job. But it is appalling that the state of our country is such that a poor man’s son cannot even dream of having a decent job and a secure future,” said Kumar, also a BTech graduate.

PRIYA, 20

A BCom graduate and one of the youngest protesters, Priya has been taking SSC exam coaching classes. “I come here every morning and leave by 10.30-11pm. If we do not fight for our rights, who will? Stating technical glitches, SSC postpones exams but they cannot fool us every time as it is a question of our future. Unless they assure us of a time-bound inquiry, we will not move from here,” she said.

For Priya, clearing the SSC exam is very important as it is her only way of standing on her own feet and earning.

“My parents will not allow me to take up a private job. So this is my gateway to being independent,” she said.

