Stream all you want: WiFi free along Blue Line

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) DMRC managing director Mangu Singh at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Following in the footsteps of various Metro networks across the world, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched free high-speed Wi-Fi services at all Blue Line Metro stations Friday. Titled ‘Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi’, the facility will be available on all 50 stations — from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali. It was launched by Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC, at Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

With download speed set at 50 Mbps, there is no time limit for commuters, a DMRC official said. “After doing a one-time registration through their mobile phones, commuters will be able to log into the Wi-Fi network,” said a DMRC official, adding that apart from social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter, commuters can also stream videos.

“The facility will use the globally acclaimed T-Track 2.0 Wave 2 Solution, also used on high-speed trains worldwide,” the DMRC said. There is a tie-up with a consortium led by Techno Sat Comm, which has already been providing this facility on the six Metro stations of the Airport Express Line since October 2016. Techno Sat Comm also runs Wi-Fi on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, a first of its kind in the country.

In phases, DMRC will launch free Wi-Fi services on all operational Metro stations and trains. “In six-nine months, the same facility will be made available on all 37 stations of the Yellow Line — from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli — as well as inside trains of the Airport Express Line,” the DMRC said.

According to the DMRC official, “This measure is a part of the ongoing innovative exercise by the DMRC… such things are now a part of normal life and is targeted at Metro users. Many Metros across the world have the same services.”

Samar Khan (24), who takes the Blue Line daily to work, said, “This initiative is beneficial mostly for students who have more time to kill than professionals… I don’t spend more than four-five minutes at a station, so I don’t see the point of shifting to a different network… it’s a good move anyway.”

First-year Delhi University student Kabir said, “My friends and I often stop at Rajiv Chowk Metro station on our way back for a quick bite… Sometimes you end up waiting for a friend at the station… it’s a good way to spend time now that there is free Wi-Fi.” Neelam Kalra, 47, on the other hand, said it “beneficial at stations where phone network is poor”.

