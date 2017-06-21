Stole car keys from showroom, then he tracked down owner

The accussed had been arrested based on a tip-off. (Represetationla image) The accussed had been arrested based on a tip-off. (Represetationla image)

Delhi Police has arrested an alleged car thief, who was involved in eight cases of automobile lifting in Haryana, from Pitampura area in northwest Delhi.

The accused used to visit luxury car showrooms posing as a customer, and spot the cars that were ready to be delivered. After that, on the pretext of checking out the interiors of the cars, he used to get inside the cars and steal the reserve keys. He then followed the owners of the car and figure the parking spots. Once that was done, he used to steal the cars by using the reserve keys stolen from the showrooms, police said.

Confirming the arrest, Vijayanta Arya, Additional DCP (northwest), said the accused, identified as Vikas, was caught by a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anil Yadav on June 16 based on a tip-off. He had been arrested in Chandigarh and Panchkula in connection with the cases but was later released on bail, Arya said.

The Additional DCP also said that the accused had been arrested in connection with a murder case in Srinivas Puri in Delhi in 1998. “He had shifted his residence to Faridabad and had not appeared for trial in any of the cases and was hence termed a proclaimed offender by the courts,” she said. Arya added that he has stolen several cars from Delhi and Faridabad using a similar modus operandi.

A scrap dealer, Ompal, who used to purchase the stolen vehicles has also been arrested, Arya said. “At the time of arrest, Ompal was in a car that was stolen from Inderpuri area,” she added.

