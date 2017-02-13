Stir criminal, says JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar

JNU JNU

More than 48 hours after the JNUSU occupied the administrative block, V-C M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday termed the act “criminal”. Referring to the the new admission procedure on the JNU website, the V-C said, “Less marks for viva, deprivation points, concessions to OBC, SC/ST categories…all are there. We, however, will be following the UGC notified upper limits on how many research scholars a faculty can guide. The agitating students have no basis for occupying the admin building and physically stopping the staff from entering the building.”