Stint in DUSIB made VK Jain frontrunner for advisor role

At the centre of the AAP-bureaucracy slugfest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s advisor V K Jain has held the position for less than six months. Handpicked by the CM, Jain caught many by surprise when he told police on Thursday that he saw the Chief Secretary being assaulted at the CM’s residence. He also said that the issue of TV ads was discussed at the meeting. Both these statements contradict AAP’s stand.

Before he retired in 2017, Jain was CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. As advisor to the CM, he is responsible for coordinating meetings, handling important documents of the CMO and, as per sources, “giving vital insights on the bureaucracy”. His appointment as DUSIB CEO had ruffled feathers, particularly among members of the board. “At the time, Jain’s grade was equivalent to a director… The AAP government was not required to send the transfer file to the L-G in his case since the grade pay was within the Rs 8,700 scale,” a government official said.

It was his work in DUSIB, sources said, that won him accolades from the CM. It was under his tenure that the revamp in policy of assigning night shelters to NGOs and improvements in these shelters were done. Heaters were allotted and geysers were installed. He also laid the foundation for Delhi’s slum rehabilitation policy and the construction of community toilets in slums.

As Kejriwal’s advisor, he laid the groundwork for the ambitious doorstep delivery of services scheme. “Even earlier, Jain had shown a willingness to work with and not against the Delhi government. This was recognised by members of the government,” an AAP leader said. Jain has previously served as additional director general of Doordarshan, excise collector in the Delhi government, general manager of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, as well as in the DDA and the Food and Supplies department.

A government spokesperson said Jain was employed as advisor at a “salary of around Rs 50,000”. “In such cases, the salary is calculated based on the individual’s pension and the salary that they were earning at the time of retirement,” the spokesperson said.

