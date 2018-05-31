‘STF razed 4,400 illegal structures’

The Special Task Force constituted to clear encroachments in the city has demolished more than 4,400 structures in various parts of the city in the past one month, the DDA said in a press statement. The actions, which include removing both temporary and permanent structures, were taken based on the recommendations of a Special Task Force (STF), which has DDA vice-chairman, secretary to Lt-Governor, and commissioners of the three municipal corporations, apart from other officials.

A DDA official said that about 3,354 structures were removed in east zone, 476 in south zone, 237 in north zone and 344 structures were demolished in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council between April 27 and May 29. He said roads spanning 296 km were also cleared and 1,66,889 sqm of land was reclaimed during the drive. A senior North DMC official said they have cleared 47,961 sqm of permanent encroachments in the past 30 days.

