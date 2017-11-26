Stepfather kills 2-year-old after sexually assaulting her

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering his two-year-old stepdaughter. According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the infant was at home with the accused and her older sister. Her mother had gone to visit a neighbour, police said.

The mother had been living with the accused after her husband died earlier this year.

“The woman received a call from the accused around 2.30 pm, claiming the child was unwell. She went home and found her daughter was not breathing,” said Sohanpal Khatana, SHO of the Sarai Khwaja police station.

The child was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead, with preliminary investigation also revealing she had been sexually assaulted. Police said the woman filed a case against the accused, following which he was arrested.

