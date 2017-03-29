Status of cases of violence against Africans in NCR

Monday’s incident was not the first time that an incident of violence against African nationals was reported from NCR. In May last year two back-to-back incidents had surfaced.

The first case was reported on May 20 where a Congolese man, M K Olivier, was killed after he was attacked by three locals in Kishangarh, near Vasant Kunj, over an argument about hiring an auto rickshaw.

According to police, Olivier was returning from a friend’s place and was hiring an auto to go back to his home.

Another friend of his told police that he had gone to get cigarettes and when he came back he saw three men beating Olivier. He told police that he was also beaten up by the attacker when he intervened.

The police arrested two of the accused soon after, while the main accused was arrested at least two months after the incident. A week after, another incident incident was reported from Rajpur Khurd village in Mehrauli when a group of people allegedly assaulted a dozen of Africans. Women who were returning home after work were also allegedly assaulted.

Two complaints were filed in the case following which a case of assault was registered at Mehrauli Police Station. The residents had, however, alleged that Africans were indulging in petty fights in the area.

Police say that chargesheets have been filed in both cases. “We acted swiftly in both cases and arrested the accused soon after the incidents,” a police official said. The government, had, pulled up the police and ordered them to submit a report on the incidents.

