State-level shooter fires at mother and brother, gets arrested by Delhi Police

The incident took place on Thursday night at their Defence Colony home. Express The incident took place on Thursday night at their Defence Colony home. Express

A state-level shooter has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly opening fire at her family members at their house in Defence Colony, Thursday night. According to police, the woman, Sangeeta Singh (47), allegedly fired at her mother and brother following an argument. Police claimed the woman was in an inebriated state at the time. The two injured family members are out of danger, police said.

Relying on her father’s statement, police claimed that the shooter had been depressed for a while and had been taking medicines as well as sleeping pills. “Her father told police that on the night of the incident, she had consumed sleeping pills with alcohol,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya said the police came to know about the incident at 12.43 am on Thursday. “The victims have been identified as Geeta and her son Harsaran. Her brother told us about the shooting. He alleged that Sangeeta opened fire with her licenced pistol,” Baaniya said.

Following the shooting, the victims were taken to a local hospital. “Doctors have said that Harsaran will be discharged soon. His mother is also out of danger,” a police officer said. Police initially detained Sangeeta before sending her for a medical examination. Police later registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the shooting, with a senior police officer saying that the injured victims will be questioned regarding the matter.

Sources have claimed that a property dispute could have triggered the argument. “There may have been several reasons for the shooting. The family also mentioned that property-related issues may have triggered the incident,” a police source said.

“Sangeeta has, in the past, participated in state-level events. She also used to run an organisation that worked in adventure tourism. But over the past one year, she stopped going for practice sessions and even meeting people,” Baaniya said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App