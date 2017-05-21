State govt made false promises on Aam Aadmi canteens: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta has alleged that promises made by the AAP government to open Aam Aadmi canteens were “false”, and that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has now refused to accept government orders on the same.

In a letter, the Deputy Secretary (Legislation), Legislative Assembly Secretariat, had on March 20, 2017, asked the Department of Health and Family Welfare to run Aam Aadmi canteens in accordance with the decision taken by the Delhi Cabinet. However, the department refused to accept this order, Gupta claimed. He added that in spite making provisions of Rs 60 crore, the government had failed to set them up. The AAP government denied the allegations.

