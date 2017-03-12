State elections 2017: With band and baaja, Holi comes early to Delhi BJP HQ

Cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah near the party office, Saturday. Praveen Khanna Cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah near the party office, Saturday. Praveen Khanna

Vimal Kumar plays in a brass band at weddings in the capital. On Saturday, though, the 19-year-old had a different assignment: Playing the cymbals outside the BJP central office. “This is like an untiring baraat. If two groups are tired of dancing, three more are ready to join in,” he said. Celebrations outside the office started early. By 9 am, party members had started gathering outside the 11, Ashoka Road building. More followed, bringing along bands, horses, crackers, flags, cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Holi colours. A large LED screen was placed outside the gate for people to see the results.

Outside the central office, meanwhile, a small tiff between two groups broke out in the afternoon over the decision to burst crackers. “They cause air and noise pollution,” said one supporter. Nevertheless, the crackers were burst and the remnants swept away by sanitation workers.

The party’s Delhi unit office at Pandit Pant Marg also saw scenes of celebration. Crediting the win to the “hard work of party workers” and the campaign run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari said, “In UP and Uttarakhand, the opposition parties ran a hate campaign against the PM, to which the voters replied: ‘Humein Modi-Shah ka saath pasand hai’.”