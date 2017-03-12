State elections 2017: Many moods at UP Bhawan, and across capital — Yeh vote Vikas Purush ke liye hai, says an old-timer

Cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah near the party office, Saturday. Praveen Khanna Cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah near the party office, Saturday. Praveen Khanna

AT AROUND 9 am, when the numbers started rolling in projecting a landslide for the BJP, Shiv Narayan Shukla, a staffer at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, walked in and out of the premises making frequent calls to his family in Rohini for updates on the counting. “Yeh vote Vikas Purush ke liye hai. Bihar chook gayi thi lekin UP ne woh galti nahi ki (The verdict is for the Development Man. Bihar missed the opportunity but UP did not repeat it),” he said.

“Plus, if a son fights his father, it sends a very bad message to the electorate,” Shukla added, pointing to a wooden trunk kept against a wall. A young Mulayam Singh had stood on the trunk, which then belonged to Shukla’s father, and addressed a hall full of staffers when he won the elections in 1989.

While politics in UP has seen several tectonic shifts, dearth of jobs, lawlessness and poverty still plague the state, Shukla said.

On Saturday, the Bhawan, located in Chanakyapuri’s Diplomatic Enclave, lay unusually silent. With no access to television sets, staff in the near-empty guest house relied on mobile phones and occasional peeks at the television set in Room 202, which was unlocked especially for election results.

As it became increasingly evident who was winning, two Lucknow-based journalists checked out of the Bhawan to head to the BJP headquarters. “BJP’s victory is not a surprise. It was evident, but journalists sitting in Delhi did not catch it,” said one of the journalists.

However, Satish Tyagi, a maintenance staffer, was upbeat. “I have won three bets. Three of my colleagues at Ashoka Hotel, where I work in the second shift, will have to address me as Modiji from now on; a friend from my neighbourhood will have to treat me to a glass of juice for the next 10 days; another friend will take me on a tour of Delhi,” he said.

Autorickshaw and cab drivers, who hail from UP, stood in a huddle outside the gates, peering into a phone and discussing results. “BJP MLAs tend to travel in their own vehicles. They are raees, that’s why. We think we will make less money once they start putting up here,” Panditji, an elderly driver said.

Raju, an autorickshaw driver from Ayodhya, alleged, “The BJP just had to come. The SP had unleashed gunda raj, police asked for bribes. The real competition was between the BJP and the BSP. Then notebandi convinced us the government is for the poor and against the rich.”

Lala, a driver who had been rooting for Akhilesh Yadav, cited the former CM’s development work — from electricity to the Metro. But Panditji interjected: “This win means the BJP will win the 2019 general elections. And UP will give them a majority in Rajya Sabha. BJP is here to stay.”