Stalker hacks student’s FB, Instagram accounts

A student of Amity Law School has approached Delhi Police claiming that her Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked by a stalker. The woman claimed the man initially demanded that she meet him or he would ruin her life. Scared for her life, she started avoiding him, only to find that her social media accounts had been hacked. The man also wrote a message from her Instagram page, “Do whatever you want”, which finally prompted her to approach police. A case under Section 66 C of the IT Act, 2000, was lodged at Kotla Mubarakpur police station on May 16.

Police said they hope to track the accused soon since he made his mobile number and email ID public. Police said the woman has also handed over the accused’s mobile number, snapshots of his messages, and login details of her account. The man first introduced himself over a phone call, the woman said. When she refused to meet him, he told her he has ruined several women’s lives.

“He hacked into my personal accounts. I am sure he is not scared of anyone and can go to any extent to get what he wants,” the woman’s complaint read.

The woman said that after she spoke to him, she got a notification from Facebook informing her about unusual activity on her account.

“He threatened to edit and morph photos on my social media accounts and ruin my life if I did not surrender to his demands,” the complaint read.

