Stalked her for two months: Man molests student at LSR college in Delhi, arrested

A student of Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women was allegedly molested and dragged in front of her college by a man who had been stalking her for the last two months. Despite a case of stalking and threatening lodged against him on January 27, the man had managed to evade police. Then, days before Wednesday’s incident, the man was interrogated by police and let go after a warning, sources said.

The man was arrested from the spot after passersby called police. The girl was with her friends at the time.

DCP (southeast district) Romil Baaniya said they have arrested the accused, Arjun, 20, who lives in Neb Sarai’s Indra Enclave area with his family.

“We received the first complaint on January 27 when the girl informed police that the man was stalking and threatening her. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 354-D (stalking) and 506 (threatening) at Amar Colony police station. But as per the Honourable Supreme Court’s guidelines, we could not arrest him and we asked him to join investigation. But by then he had gone absconding,” he added.

Sources said the investigation officer conducted raids at his home and other possible hideouts, but failed to nab him, though he was in touch with his family, police said.

“The IO recently filed a chargesheet before the Delhi court and Arjun joined investigation on March 28. After sustained interrogation, they released him after warning him not to harass and stalk the girl,” police sources said.

But he did not stop. “On April 3, she came out with her friends around 2 pm. Arjun had been sitting at a bus stand since morning. He started misbehaving with her and grabbed her hand and started dragging her after asking her to come with him, even as she pleaded with him to let her go,” police said. “The accused was arrested and the girl registered another FIR. He was produced before court and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” police said.

