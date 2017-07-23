Staff threaten to bring Delhi Metro to a halt Monday

The protesting staff of around 9,000 will enforce a total shutdown The protesting staff of around 9,000 will enforce a total shutdown

The Delhi Metro’s non-executive staff threatened to intensify their protest and bring train services to a halt on Monday, if their demands — including a pay hike — were not met. “We will gather at the Yamuna Bank station Sunday evening. Thereafter, from July 24, the protesting staff of around 9,000 will enforce a total shutdown,” staff council secretary Anil Kumar Mahato said.

In 2015, the DMRC had agreed “in principle” to upgrade pay scale of maintainers from Rs 8,000-14,410 to Rs 10,170- 18,700 from July that year. But the DMRC, in a statement, maintained that it wasn’t the “opportune moment” to press for revision of pay.

A DMRC spokesperson said, “In the face of the fact that the recommendations of the Third Pay Commission have been accepted by the government and orders are to be issued any time, it is not an opportune moment to press for their demand for revision of pay scales at this juncture. All pay-related issues shall be dealt with shortly after issue of orders by the government.”

