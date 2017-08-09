‘Stabbed’ by brother-in-law, saved by neighbours: Arvind had history of drugs and stealing, allege kin

Arvind’s brother decided to take him under his wing, hoping he would mend his ways, but he never did. (Representational Image) Arvind’s brother decided to take him under his wing, hoping he would mend his ways, but he never did. (Representational Image)

Arvind had always been the “problem child” in the family. He took to drugs after his father’s death and was notorious for harassing the women of the village he hails from in Azamgarh, UP, family members The Indian Express spoke to said. His brother decided to take him under his wing, hoping he would mend his ways. But he never did. Every time Arvind would pick a fight or steal, his brother would resolve the issue. “He could never stop stealing and was addicted to it. He used to drink bhaang, smoke ganja and get into fights. But Arvind’s brother, my husband, told me to give him all the love he needs as that was the only way he would mend his ways,” said the 25-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by Arvind.

Last week, the couple shelled out Rs 8,000 from their meagre savings for Arvind’s treatment when he fell sick. “Arvind would steal from family members but his brother took the blame as he did not want Arvind to be branded a thief,” said the woman’s brother. But the woman’s act of kindness was misinterpreted by Arvind, who started trying to force himself on her on numerous occasions. “He used to ask me to go to the local cinema or eat out with him. I kept telling him not to misunderstand my feelings for him. A few days ago, he forced himself on me and I fought him off. I told my husband about it and he got enraged, and beat up Arvind,” she said. Arvind returned on Sunday morning when his brother was out for work and the woman was alone with her daughter. “My child kept crying. I could not make sense of anything as I started losing blood. My only worry was the safety of my daughter,” she said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App