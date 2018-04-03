SSC exam cheating: Three arrested in crackdown

“The accused have been identified as Kushal Negi, Neeraj Kumar Sharma and Anoop Rao. Police said the three have been produced before court. Negi was sent to four-day police custody and the others were sent to judicial custody,” said a police officer. (Representational Image) “The accused have been identified as Kushal Negi, Neeraj Kumar Sharma and Anoop Rao. Police said the three have been produced before court. Negi was sent to four-day police custody and the others were sent to judicial custody,” said a police officer. (Representational Image)

Three persons have been arrested in the crackdown against the SSC paper solving gang, which was busted on March 27 in a joint raid by the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh STF. Police had initially arrested four accused in the case, who used to help candidates cheat in the exams by using remote access software tool such as Team Viewer. The Crime Branch team had made the arrests after a case was registered in Timarpur police station under section 419, 420 and 120-(b) of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act.

Later, the gang also procured their own examination centres and would pay money to owners of several other examination centres, claiming that there was large-scale penetration in the SSC exams, police sources said.

After questioning suspects, police found that the owner of Aasma Network System, based in Prahladpur, was also allegedly involved in the case. Police said the centre was being run for the past one year. “We are still trying to ascertain the number of candidates who paid money to cheat. We are also looking into other examination centres which may have been compromised,” the officer said.

