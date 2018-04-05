SRS Group chairman Anil Jindal, four associates nabbed by Faridabad Police

Faridabad Police, on Thursday, also appealed to any people who may be affected by the acts of the five accused to come forward with any evidence they may possess of the crimes. Faridabad Police, on Thursday, also appealed to any people who may be affected by the acts of the five accused to come forward with any evidence they may possess of the crimes.

Faridabad Police, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, succeeded in finally nabbing Anil Jindal, chairman of the SRS Group, and 4 of his associates, one month after 22 cases were registered against them for duping people of crores of rupees, under the pretext of giving them flats.

The five accused – Anil Jindal, Nanakchand Tayal, Bisan Bansal, Devendra Adhana, and Vinod Mama – were arrested from a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, on the basis of a tip off from a police source.

According to police, 22 cases had been registered against them on March 4, at the Sector 31 police station in Faridabad, under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 of the Haryana Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishment) Act, 2013.

“After the cases were registered, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) cell began gathering evidence against the accused, as part of the probe, while simultaneously also conducting raids to nab them.” Said Vikram Kapoor (DCP, Headquarters).

“However, the accused kept changing their hideouts to evade arrest…They were finally arrested on the basis of information received from sources and other means of investigation.” He said.

Apart from the 22 cases that have been registered against the five men, the EOW cell is also investigating 100 complaints, “regarding which appropriate action will be taken after the preliminary probe”.

“In addition, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Department will also be roped in to assist in the probe into all the cases and complaints, so that every aspect can be minutely investigated, and airtight evidence gathered against the accused.” Said the DCP, adding that the five accused will be produced in court later today.

Faridabad Police, on Thursday, also appealed to any people who may be affected by the acts of the five accused to come forward with any evidence they may possess of the crimes.

