SRCC staff demand action over attack on college official

The Staff Association of the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Tuesday expressed “shock” at the alleged “violent attack” on a staff member by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Satender Awana and demanded “strongest possible action” by the university authorities. They alleged that Awana hit Vineet Mehta, faculty in physical education, with “photo frames” and a “weightlifting bar”.

The staff association also said the Delhi Police, instead of taking “prompt action”, adopted “delaying tactics” and refused to file an FIR until Tuesday afternoon.

We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint). There was a cross-complaint too, on the basis of which a report under IPC Section 323 was lodged, said DCP (North) Madhur Verma. Awana had on Monday refuted charges of violence, and told The Indian Express that it was Mehta who abused him first.

