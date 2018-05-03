Squall, rain bring down temperature in Delhi

Children play near India Gate during the dust storm on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Children play near India Gate during the dust storm on Wednesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

A squall and rains hit Delhi on Wednesday, with wind speed reaching 59 km per hour in the evening. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, the squall started at around 4.45 pm. It was followed by rain that continued till 8.30 pm.

The maximum temperature, before the squall started was 36.4 degrees Celsius. By the time the rain ended four hours later, the temperature had dropped to 31.4 degrees Celsius. The rain brought respite from the heat and the humidity that the city witnessed over the past week.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded as 38.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum was recorded as 27 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

According to IMD officials, Thursday is expected to see overcast skies with a possibility of light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 26 degrees Celsius.

13 mm of rain was recorder at the observatory.

