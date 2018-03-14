‘Spurious liquor’ kills four in Khoda Colony at Ghaziabad

The incident led to the suspension of four policemen and three excise department officials. (Representational) The incident led to the suspension of four policemen and three excise department officials. (Representational)

In three separate incidents within 12 hours at Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony, four residents died while another was admitted to the ICU, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. While an FIR was being registered late Tuesday evening, the post-mortem examination of one of the deceased could not identify the cause of his death, police said. The incident led to the suspension of four policemen and three excise department officials. The district administration ordered a magisterial inquiry.

On Monday evening, Sandeep (18) and his brother-in-law Avinesh (29), who worked at a factory in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, had bought two 180 ml packets of liquor while returning home. “Avinesh’s wife got upset on seeing the liquor and threw the packets away. But there was some alcohol left in one of the packets, which they consumed, seemingly on an empty stomach. Around 12.30 am, they were rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where they died,” said Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, circle officer, Indirapuram.

Information about the two deaths reached Ghaziabad police from their counterparts in Delhi. As police were investigating, they were told by locals in Khoda Colony about another death that morning, police said.

Around 500 metres from Sandeep and Avinesh’s house, 40-year-Ashok Kumar’s family maintained Kumar died in his sleep Tuesday night. “His wife said he had slept without eating… We have not found any traces of liquor in his house. His post-mortem report states that the cause of death is unclear and the viscera has been sent for further examination,” said Chauhan.

Around 11.30 am on Tuesday, Ravindra (27) and Shriniwas (41), who hail from Aligarh district, fell sick. While Ravindra succumbed to his illness, Shriniwas is admitted to the ICU. “Both of them woke up around 6.30-7 am and consumed liquor on an empty stomach,” said Chauhan.

Ghaziabad SP (City) Akash Tomar said, “We are waiting for post-mortem reports. The local SHO Dhuruv Bhushan Dubey, police post in-charge Ram Samajh Rana and beat constables Rajbir Singh and Mohammad Asgar have been suspended for dereliction of duty. The district administration has suspended an excise officer and two department personnel.”

