Spike in dengue cases: MCD data

Areas under the jurisdiction of densely populated SDMC continue to report the maximum cases — 204 reported this year, followed by North MCD with 80 cases, and East MCD with 38 cases. Areas under the jurisdiction of densely populated SDMC continue to report the maximum cases — 204 reported this year, followed by North MCD with 80 cases, and East MCD with 38 cases.

The capital has reported a 33 per cent increase in the number of dengue cases as compared to last week, the latest MCD data reveals. However, there has been a 72 per cent drop in the number of chikungunya cases as compared to last year, the data reveals.

The data also revealed that besides the 33 per cent spike, 320 cases of dengue — where the infection was acquired from outside the state — have also been reported last week. This number stood at just 71 last week.

Compared to last year, there has been a three per cent increase in the number of dengue cases reported this year, with the total number standing at 829 so far. Areas under the jurisdiction of densely populated SDMC continue to report the maximum cases — 204 reported this year, followed by North MCD with 80 cases, and East MCD with 38 cases.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App