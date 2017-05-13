Speeding truck runs over cop on NH-91

The constables were part of a team patrolling the highway — one of the security measures introduced by the govt after the Bulandshahr gangrape last year. (Express Archive) The constables were part of a team patrolling the highway — one of the security measures introduced by the govt after the Bulandshahr gangrape last year. (Express Archive)

A constable was killed and another injured when a speeding truck hit them while they were moving barricades on National Highway-91 (NH-91) in Bulandshahr on Friday. Police said the constables were part of a team in charge of patrolling the highway — one of the security measures introduced by the administration after the Bulandshahr gangrape last year.

While constable Vinod Kumar was killed on the spot, Arun Kumar suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the incident took place around 3 am when the two constables were trying to barricade one section of the highway for increased patrolling.

“As part of the patrolling system put in place after the Bulandshahr rape case, PCR vans patrol the road and two constables stand guard on the highway,” said Man Singh Chauhan, SP City, Bulandshahr.

Chauhan said a heavy-duty 12-wheeler-truck that was allegedly speeding first hit a Scorpio. “The truck then hit the constables,” he said.

Police said while Arun narrowly escaped going under the wheels of the vehicle, Vinod was run over. “He (Vinod) went under the truck and got dragged for 30 to 40 metres. His body was mangled and he died on the spot. We had to use a crane to recover his body,” Chauhan added. The truck driver fled the spot.

“A case has been registered under IPC Section 304 (causing death due to negligence), and police are on the lookout for the driver. Other sections will be added later, depending on the probe. We are tracking down the owner of the truck and the driver will be nabbed soon. This is very unfortunate. The system had been put in place for providing security to people… we lost one of our men today,” Chauhan said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now