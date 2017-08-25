Speeding car knocks down scooterist, runs him over

The accused reversed his car and tried to mow down the man before speeding away The accused reversed his car and tried to mow down the man before speeding away

A 30-year-old man died after a speeding Hyundai Civic car hit him at Chelmsford Road in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on Thursday evening. The accused sped away from the spot but was caught by locals and handed over to police when they stopped to change the blood-stained tyres. Police said the accused along with his friend tried to pose as relatives of some politician but later their claim was found to be false. The accident took place around 7 pm when the 30-year-old man, identified as Pankaj Kumar, was going towards Connaught Place on his two-wheeler.

A speeding car hit him from behind. The impact was such that the car dragged the two-wheeler for few metres and Pankaj was tossed in the air before he fell on the road with a thud. The accused then reversed his car and tried to mow down Pankaj before speeding away. Passersby, who saw the accident chased the car. But the accused sped towards a lane and stopped to get the blood-stained tyres of the car changed to avoid arrest. Soon, the people caught them and gave them a nice beating before handing them over to the police.

Meanwhile, Pankaj was rushed to a nearby Railway Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late in the evening. His family was also informed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) MS Randhawa told The Indian Express that the accused driver and his friend have been booked under relevant sections and put under arrest. They have also been booked for trying to remove the evidence, said a source.

Police said when they arrived at the spot, the accused tried to show their clout by saying that they belonged to a political family. However, their claim turned out to be false. Police said one hails from Muzaffarnagar while the other is from Delhi. They were sent for medical examination to check whether they were drunk or not when the accident took place. They were questioned at the police station till late night. Police said that they have impounded the vehicle and started the probe. Doctors told the police that Pankaj had sustained severe injuries on his head and chest due to the fall.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App