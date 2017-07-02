Speeding vehicle injures 12 in Tilak Nagar: ‘I heard screeching’, Survivors recall moment a car hit them

The vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Versa, has been seized. The vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Versa, has been seized.

It’s been two days since 12 persons were injured after being hit by a speeding car in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. But the few seconds of horror are ingrained in their minds — possibly forever. Around 9 pm on Thursday, some of the men and women were sleeping at Tilak Nagar, surrounded by e-rickshaws, bikes and cars. The ones who weren’t asleep remember a vehicle charging towards them. “It came at a high speed. Some people tried to get out of the way. But within a few seconds, it had rammed half a dozen vehicles and a dozen people,” said Varinder Singh Churiyana, who was walking home at the time. He was one of the few who managed to get out of the way.

“The car came to a halt only after ramming into another car parked on the side of the road,” said Churiyana. Dharminder Pandit, a 29-year-old rickshaw puller, was among those injured. But the bigger blow, he said, is losing his rickshaw — his only source of livelihood. “It is damaged beyond repair. The rickshaw owner is asking about it… I don’t know what to say,” said Pandit, who sustaining injuries in the head and legs. Police said that prima facie, the man driving the Maruti Suzuki Versa, Anup Kumar (32), appeared to be in an inebriated condition. He has been arrested.

“Angry locals pulled him out and beat him up before handing him over to police,” said Mohit Bhanu, a resident. Police said the accused, a driver, is married and has two children. Police claimed that during interrogation, he said he was returning from a party. Vijay Kumar, admitted to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, said he was riding pillion on a motorcycle when the car hit them. “I heard the sound of screeching brakes and saw headlights. Next, I was at the hospital,” said Vijay, who suffered broken ribs. Also injured in the accident were Divya Bakshi, who is pregnant, and her mother-in-law. They are out of danger.

