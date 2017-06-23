Latest News

Speeding car hits traffic cop

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 23, 2017 4:55 am
DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the car's registration number has been noted and the driver would be arrested soon.
A traffic constable deployed to keep a check on speeding vehicles was hit by a speeding car in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police said constable Parikshit was on duty, along with four traffic policemen, at Moti Nagar area when a Hyundai i10 was spotted approaching Jakhira Bridge at over 100 km/hour. Two policemen, including Parikshit, signaled the driver to stop.

Parikshit was flung in the air on impact and fell on the bonnet of the car and was dragged a few metres. The constable was admitted to a hospital and discharged Thursday morning.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the car’s registration number has been noted and the driver would be arrested soon.

