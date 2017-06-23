Speeding car hits traffic cop

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the car’s registration number has been noted and the driver would be arrested soon. (For representation only) DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the car’s registration number has been noted and the driver would be arrested soon. (For representation only)

A traffic constable deployed to keep a check on speeding vehicles was hit by a speeding car in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police said constable Parikshit was on duty, along with four traffic policemen, at Moti Nagar area when a Hyundai i10 was spotted approaching Jakhira Bridge at over 100 km/hour. Two policemen, including Parikshit, signaled the driver to stop.

Parikshit was flung in the air on impact and fell on the bonnet of the car and was dragged a few metres. The constable was admitted to a hospital and discharged Thursday morning.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the car’s registration number has been noted and the driver would be arrested soon.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App