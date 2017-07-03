Speech therapist held for ‘raping’ 5-yr-old patient in Delhi

The arrest came a day after the girl first complained of pain in her private parts to her parents on Friday evening. The arrest came a day after the girl first complained of pain in her private parts to her parents on Friday evening.

A 30-year-old speech therapist has been arrested for allegedly raping his five-year-old patient inside a room at a private speech therapy institute in outer Delhi’s Rohini area, police said. Confirming the arrest, Rishi Pal, DCP (Rohini district), said: “The accused hails from Bihar and was working with the institute for the last five years. He was arrested from his house. On Sunday, he was produced in a Delhi Court, which sent him to judicial custody at Tihar Jail for 14 days.”

The arrest came a day after the girl first complained of pain in her private parts to her parents on Friday evening. The five-year-old was, however, not able to narrate her ordeal clearly. On Saturday afternoon, her mother took her to the institute, and there, she asked the child’s other speech therapist, a woman, to explain what she had been trying to tell them.

Soon after, with the help of the woman therapist, the minor informed her parents that she had been sexually assaulted by the man. The family approached police after a medical examination confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. “On Saturday afternoon, after reaching the institute, her mother approached the woman therapist and asked her to figure out her daughter’s problem. The victim started crying and narrated her ordeal before her therapist,” sources said.

On the basis of victim’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC Section 376 and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Begumpur police station. Sources said the girl, who is distressed, has been taking speech therapy classes for the last three months — paying a fee of Rs 10,000 per month.

“The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the woman therapist was not present for the session. The minor girl was taken inside the room by her male therapist, who allegedly raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about it. The victim’s mother was outside the room, waiting for her to finish the counselling session at the time of the incident,” sources said.

Police are now trying to discuss the matter with other students, with the help other therapists, and are investigating if the accused did something similar to other children at the institute as well, police said.

