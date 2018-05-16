Delhi: Private security guard among three found dead on railway tracks

Police said pedestrians often take a short-cut Police said pedestrians often take a short-cut

Three persons were found dead at the railway tracks near Ashram in southeast Delhi Tuesday evening. Police said it appears they were hit by a train while crossing the tracks, though no eyewitness has been found so far. DCP (railways) Parwaiz Ahmed said one of the dead, identified as Shankar (30), is a security guard.

Police said a call was received at 6.30 pm from a passerby who spotted the bodies on the tracks while standing on the flyover. Police reached the spot and called the forensic team. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police said Shankar, a resident of Khanpur, worked as a security guard with a private company in Tughlakabad. His father has been informed about the incident. The others are yet to be identified as nothing has been found to establish their identities. Shankar had a tattoo with his name on his left hand.

Police said they often witness incidents on railway tracks between Faridabad and Nizamuddin Railway Station. “Pedestrians take the short-cut instead of taking the Ashram flyover,” said an officer.

The bodies of the unidentified persons have been preserved at the hospital. Police said they are conducting inquest proceedings and further investigations are underway. In October 2017, a Delhi Police assistant-sub inspector died after getting hit by a train in Sabzi Mandi.

