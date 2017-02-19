South Korea likely to redevelop New Delhi railway station as world class facility

The architectural plan was elaborately drawn up with approach and exit routes, keeping the heavy traffic movement near the station at Connaught Place, the official said. (File photo) The architectural plan was elaborately drawn up with approach and exit routes, keeping the heavy traffic movement near the station at Connaught Place, the official said. (File photo)

South Korea has come forward to redevelop the New Delhi railway station, one of the busiest terminals in the country, as a world-class facility. Catering to more than five lakh passengers in a day, the station will be converted into a swanky complex at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore, offering best facilities and shopping experience to travellers, according to an ambitious plan unveiled by the railways. Besides the multi-storey station building with separate sections for departures and arrivals, there is a provision for three skyscrapers for commercial use at the Ajmeri Gate side of the station which handles 361 trains a day. South Korean Railways has shown keenness for the redevelopment of New Delhi station, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

The railways has explored the possibility of redeveloping the station leveraging commercial development of vacant land and air space in and around the station and has submitted a detailed plan with a possible layout to South Korean Railways.

The architectural plan was elaborately drawn up with approach and exit routes, keeping the heavy traffic movement near the station at Connaught Place, the official said.

While passengers waiting for trains will have adequate space on the first floor of the station, those disembarking will go out of the station through platforms on the ground level. The second floor will house offices, as per the plan.

If everything goes accordingly, there will be a joint inspection of New Delhi station with South Korean team soon.

These redeveloped station would have digital signage, escalators and elevators, automatic self-ticketing counters, executive lounges and many other facilities for passengers.

The redevelopment of New Delhi station is part of Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s emphasis on attracting substantial revenue through redevelopment of 400 stations with private participation.

The railways has recently launched the first phase of the ambitious station redevelopment project for 23 junctions.