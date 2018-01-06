South Delhi Municipal Corporation mounts pressure on hotels and car showroom

The Building Department of South Zone initiated the sealing exercise after Delhi Development Authority officers at the site confirmed that these establishments had encroached on government land. The Building Department of South Zone initiated the sealing exercise after Delhi Development Authority officers at the site confirmed that these establishments had encroached on government land.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) continued its clampdown on illegal properties by sealing 56 business establishments on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in Vasant Kunj, including The Pluto Hotel, Poonam Villa, K Hotel, and showrooms of Hyundai, TATA, Ford, Mitsubishi and Maruti.

The action was taken as some of the properties had “encroached upon government land”, while others were found to be misusing residential land for commercial purpose, said SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Shehrawat.

“As per instructions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, a massive sealing action was taken against 56 major establishments, including The Pluto Hotel, Poonam Villa, K Hotel, Hyundai showrooms, Tata, Ford, Mitsubishi and Maruti Motors and banquet halls,” an SDMC official said.

The Building Department of South Zone, SDMC, initiated the sealing exercise after Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officers at the site confirmed that these establishments had encroached on government land, the official said. The number of shops, offices and showrooms affected stands at 200, as there are several shops inside some of the properties that were sealed, he said.

Shekhar Kumar, an employee at The Pluto Hotel, claimed that the action was takes even though the hotel authorities had legal documents.

Bhure Lal, a member of the SC-appointed committee, said most of these establishments were built on DDA land and some of them were also on forest land of Sanjay Van. With this, the South body has taken action against more than 100 business establishments for violating norms.

