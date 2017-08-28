South Delhi Municipal Corporation asks staff to publicise Swachhata app

Moreover, all employees have been asked to submit a list how many people they have convinced to use the app. (Representational Image) Moreover, all employees have been asked to submit a list how many people they have convinced to use the app. (Representational Image)

In a bid to increase their rank in a survey by Ministry of Urban Development for using the app and formulating speedy solutions to resident complaints, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has asked all its employees to download the Swachhata app and publicise it. Moreover, all employees have been asked to submit a list how many people they have convinced to use the app.

The Ministry of Urban Development, after conducting a survey on the basis of the number of complaints received from each area and how fast action is taken to resolve the problem, prepares a list of clean areas in all cities. Ranks are given on the basis of the list.

The SDMC’s order has irked teachers, who are questioning the additional burden being put on them. “Are we supposed to leave school and do these things? Making teachers do such administrative work is one of the main reasons for the deteriorating quality of learning in municipal schools. Isn’t it better if we teach our weak students instead?” said a teacher of a municipal school in Dwarka.

Another teacher added, “We can teach children about cleanliness in class. But why should we go on the ground and do such work?”

The teachers also said that if it indeed is an order, the SDMC should notify them when they are supposed to go for the ground visits and provided a reason for making them do so.

SDMC commissioner Puneet Goel said the order for teachers but for all employees who interact with residents. “Teachers have a direct public interaction with residents. So they will be the best people to do this work. It is not only them but area inspectors, doctors working with the corporation, will have to do it as well,” said Goel, adding that he wants his area to stay clean.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App