South Delhi municipal body to launch Rs 10 thali for the poor soon

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will, on December 25, launch a subsidised food thali scheme under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana. Under the scheme, to be started on the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, food will be served at Rs 10.

Launching a subsidised food thali was part of the promise made by the BJP in its manifesto for the MCD elections.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “We have planned to launch the scheme on December 25. On Wednesday, I am holding a meeting with leaders of the party from the South civic body to decide the nitty-gritty of the scheme.”

Shikha Rai, Leader of the House in SDMC, said the scheme will first be launched in four places in each of the zones. Gradually, it will be launched at other places too.

“We will be giving food to poor people for Rs 10. We are yet to identify the exact locations where the scheme will be started, but we know that it will be at areas where several poor people gather. This will be done to ensure that they can avail the benefits,” she said.

A senior SDMC official said that the four places where the scheme is likely to start first are near AIIMS, Nizamuddin Railway Station, Dwarka and Najafgarh. He also said that the SDMC will tie up with firms to help prepare the meals.

The official added that even though the scheme is targeted at the poor, it will be available to everyone.

The thali will have a different menu on all seven days of the week and the facility will be open between 10 am and 6 pm. “At present, we have decided to start with poori-sabji, poori-chole, rajma chawal, kadhi chawal, dal chawal and sabzi. New dishes will be added to the list soon,” said a senior SDMC official.

Launching the Rs 10-thali was one of the most hyped schemes that the BJP had promised in the run up to the MCD elections earlier this year.

“We are expecting that we will not have to subsidise the scheme further. However, if needed, we are ready to do that too,” the official said.

