Soon, transport department to offer most services online

Tired of waiting in queues and doing rounds of transport offices to get your driving licence or a copy of your documents? This laborious exercise is soon going to be a thing of the past as the transport department is set to begin 10 services online, said sources in the government. The services include getting driving test dates, application for test, payment of fees and taxes to the transport department, transfer of vehicles, applying for duplicate RCs, change of address in documents and other services related to vehicle registration etc. “There are times when people have to make rounds to get a simple thing like a learners’ licence or getting their address changed in documents. This is an attempt to change this and make things simple with every service being provided online,” said a government source.

Sources said while payment online will be made through SBI application, transfer of vehicle will also become online, and thus, easier. To get NoCs for vehicles moving outside Delhi, application could be processed online.

Besides, sources said, the department is planning to go paperless and are talking to central government on the issue as it would require changes in the Motors Vehicles Act.

While there was a provision to apply for a license online earlier, the entire applicaiton has been redeveloped as was not working well. The option of e-payment has also been added to the app. Further, a new software for getting driving licence through Sarthi is being introduced in place of the DIMTS software, which is used currently.