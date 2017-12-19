Soon, Rs 10 thalis at Shalimar Bagh

The project will be inaugurated on December 25, marking the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Representational Image/ File) The project will be inaugurated on December 25, marking the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Representational Image/ File)

Days after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation announced that they will start operating vans in areas under their jurisdiction to serve food at Rs 10, especially to the poor, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday said they have decided to launch a food kiosk at Shalimar Bagh to provide meals to the poor for Rs 10.

The project will be inaugurated on December 25, marking the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Standing Committee chairperson of the north corporation, Tilak Raj Kataria, said that the project of affordable meals will help feed the poor and ensure that no family under the jurisdiction of the civic body goes hungry.

“The Shalimar Bagh kiosk will be a pilot project, and in next six months, such kiosks will come up in all 104 wards,” Kataria said. On the menu will be kadi-chawal and puri-sabzi. The civic body is also planning to offer the side panels of the kiosks as advertisement spaces, so that they can earn revenue from it. ENS

