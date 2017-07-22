Soon, LEDs to light up streets in North Delhi

Following its counterparts in the south, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will convert its conventional streetlights to LED lights starting next week. Mayor Preety Agarwal Friday said the project of converting the existing conventional streetlighting system, semi-half mast lights and lights in parks into an LED lighting will be implemented at no upfront cost to the body. There are 2.05 lakh lights under the North DMC’s jurisdiction, of which contract has been awarded for 1.15 lakh light fixtures in two of its bigger zones — Rohini and Narela.

Agarwal added that for the remaining 90,000 lights in the other four zones, tenders have been received and scrutinised.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App