Some traders open shops after Delhi Development Authority announcement

A majority of shops in Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur areas of east Delhi also remained closed. A majority of shops in Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur areas of east Delhi also remained closed.

On the first day of the 48-hour-long trade bandh to protest the sealing drive, some markets remained completely shut with traders taking out processions, a few remained partially closed, while the others remained open for business as usual.

The otherwise bustling M block market in Greater Kailash-I wore a deserted look as only fruit and vegetable vendors and a few cafes were open. At 1 pm, traders gathered at the corner of the market to protest the sealing drive. “Sealing hasn’t taken place here for now, but we fear we are next. Talwaar latki hai ek mahine se. Our basements were sealed in 2007 and opened in 2009. We’ve paid conversion charges but that money wasn’t used to uplift the market as expected. We’re still waiting for parking to be sorted here,” said Rajender Sharda, Chairman, GK1 M Block Traders’ Association.

In South Extension, markets remained shut and traders gathered to protest. “All political parties are only trying to politicise the issue. Had they been serious, sealing would have stopped by now,” said Jatin Aggarwal, a member of the South Extension Traders’ Association.

A majority of shops in Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur areas of east Delhi also remained closed.

However, after the DDA announced that it has “approved changes to the city’s master plan”, traders in Khan Market opened their shops after 1 pm. “We’ve called off the strike after the DDA approved changes to the master plan. We will be open on Saturday as well,” said Sanjiv Mehra, President, Khan Market Traders’ Association.

At Meher Chand Market, most traders decided to keep stores shut till Sunday. “Till we get it in writing from the DDA, the market will remain shut,” said Sameer Arora, secretary of the traders’ association.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App