Some discomfiture over proposal to make vice-principals take an exam

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited comments from stakeholders before December 12. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited comments from stakeholders before December 12.

A proposal by the Centre on the promotion of vice-principals to principals has raised concerns in the teaching fraternity. According to the proposal, a vice-principal will have to pass a “departmental examination” to be promoted. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited comments from stakeholders before December 12.

The proposal is part of the Recruitment Rules for principals, sent by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). “(Promotion of) a vice-principal… with eight years of combined service as vice-principal, post graduate teacher, graduate teacher — of which two years are as vice principal — (is) subject to the passing of a limited departmental examination,” state the recruitment rules by the DoPT.

In January, the government had said 449 of 946 schools were functioning without principals. In Delhi government schools, principals are appointed either through promotion or direct recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Vice-principals are usually promoted as heads of schools.

“To sit for an examination after several years of service does not sound practical. We don’t know why there is a need to have the exam,” a vice-principal of a school in Nangloi said. A vice-principal of a school in central Delhi said an interview might be a better alternative: “This way, one can also determine and understand the administrative capabilities of a person. How will we sit for an examination at this age?”

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of the Government School Teachers’ Association, favoured an exam. “Principals hired through direct recruitment go through a rigorous examination conducted by UPSC,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App